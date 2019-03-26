But a little time can work magic. At a more recent Erizo meal, the cow had been mercifully re-retired, the pacing was perfect—right around two-and-a-half hours—and nearly every course was revelatory. The dissertations on the food, typically offered by Harth or Van Eck personally, remain a source of some ambivalence. As a companion observed, "the explanations are more complex than the dishes themselves." In fairness, these explanations are clearly borne of enthusiasm. One might even gain insights beyond the pristine provenance of every product on the plate. But sustainability-focused diners have no trouble asking questions—and the excellence of Erizo's food speaks for itself.