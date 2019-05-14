Given the profound popularity of the cuisine of its neighboring states, it's surprising that Burmese food has been a relative outlier up until now. Top Burmese aims to change that, and its unfussy take on dishes that are distinct yet accessible for fans of Laotian or Thai fare is certainly a step in the right direction. A good place to start is the la phet thoke ($12.50), a signature Burmese cabbage salad dusted with peanuts, seeds and a small ramekin of fermented tea leaves that serve as its meat. It doesn't sound like much on paper, but the warmth and subtle bitterness of the tea leaves go a long way to liven up a dish so simple and perfect you'll probably try to replicate it on your own and fail.