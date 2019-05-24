Fans of the official DJ for the Trail Blazers no longer need a ticket to the game to experience his skill with turntables and a laptop. In fact, you can now hear him spin while dining on tableside shawarma.
A longtime fixture of the Portland hip-hop scene, DJ OG One, whose given name is David Jackson, has made his foray into the restaurant industry with the opening of Culture, a Medeterranian eatery and bar, with Andre Karam, owner of the Pearl District's Lebanese-style Zaatar.
Culture, located at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 24th Avenue, took over the space previously occupied by Hawthorne Lobster House and, more recently, Vice Bar & Grill. The building has gotten a significant facelift, including banquette seating covered in brightly patterned throw pillows, flowing curtains and murals—one that runs the length of the back wall depicts influential members of the local hip-hop scene, including rapper Cool Nutz and the late promoter Idris "StarChile" O'Ferrall.
The long, narrow alleyway has also been transformed into a sleek wooden patio. And customer's won't miss a prominent platform in the corner of the restaurant that can be transformed into a stage for Jackson and other visiting performers.
Jackson welcomed guests at a VIP preview May 17, and a soft opening took place the following week.
Though a date for the grand opening celebration has not yet been announced, Culture is ready to welcome the public. Jackson will actually be spinning tonight starting at 10 p.m. and DJ Fatboy is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, also at 10 p.m.
