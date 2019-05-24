Culture, located at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 24th Avenue, took over the space previously occupied by Hawthorne Lobster House and, more recently, Vice Bar & Grill. The building has gotten a significant facelift, including banquette seating covered in brightly patterned throw pillows, flowing curtains and murals—one that runs the length of the back wall depicts influential members of the local hip-hop scene, including rapper Cool Nutz and the late promoter Idris "StarChile" O'Ferrall.