Portland's sushi-style cheese counter, Chizu, is letting go of its brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Portland.
The business's Facebook page announced that while it will be moving out of the building on Southwest Alder Street near 12th Avenue, Chizu will continue on as a pop-up.
Owned by Steve Jones, who also operates the nationally renowned Cheese Bar in Southeast Portland, Chizu opened in 2015, offering about 30 perfectly ripe slices, wedges and chunks of cheese sourced from across the globe. While you could order as many individual portions as you'd like, what really set Chizu apart was its omakase option, where the cheesemongers used their expertise to create a unique, curated board.
You can still get your cheese fix at the downtown storefront through Sunday, June 2. Cheese Bar will remain open and Chizu gift certificates will be honored at that location or future Chizu pop-ups.
After Chizu's departure, the space won't stay empty for long.
As first reported by Portland Monthly, a cart that's been elevating a campfire favorite for nearly four years, 1927 S'mores Company, is moving in and should open this July.
Expect a menu that features classic torch-fired, gooey graham cracker sandwiches along with seasonal specials and savory and boozy offerings, as well as s'more parfaits. A portion of the business's profits will be donated to Oregon's foster care community.
