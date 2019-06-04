The most basic option is a plain pretzel for $6, with an optional add-on of rich and tangy beer cheese for $1 or a coating of cinnamon sugar that will render your fondest memories of sticky-sweet mall pretzels moot. It could have stopped right there, but the cafe seizes the opportunity to use its expanded kitchen to reel in foot traffic spurned by lengthy wait times at nearby Pip's Original Doughnuts and Batter Griddle and Drinkery. Itinerant brunchers will love the Seasquab ($10), which features firm scrambled eggs, gooey white cheese and maple aioli on a pretzel roll that's been cooked in French toast batter and salted just right. Add a glob of pork belly for $2 and you're in sweet-and-salty breakfast sandwich heaven. Even the basic side salad is exploding with flavor, with a cherry vinaigrette that adds just enough sour acidity to balance the bitterness of the greens.