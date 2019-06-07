This project marked the first phase of a three-part expansion by Submarine Hospitality. Up next is the scheduled opening of an event space behind Ava Gene's called Fora that will seat up to 40. That will be followed later this summer by the launch of Cicoria, a more casual pizzeria and bar. Expect a special take on the pies—they'll be a mashup of the thin-crust tavern style from McFadden's childhood in Wisconsin and the crispy pizzas popular in Rome.