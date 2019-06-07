After a two-month closure for a build out and renovation, Joshua McFadden's acclaimed Italian restaurant Ava Gene's is reopening this Sunday.
Though you won't be able to notice all of the labor that went into the space, updates behind-the-scenes will lead to a soon-to-be expanded menu and the addition of weekend brunch. The Roman-inspired eatery now has a larger prep kitchen, which provides more room for the pasta, dessert and in-house baking programs, a wine cellar, and a door to the loading area in the rear, where farmers can more easily deliver produce on a daily basis.
A bulk of the updates were in the back of the house, but the much-loved dining room did get a refresh in the form of new brass tabletops, an extra bathroom and Rejuvenation accent lighting. But what will likely stand out most is the drop in the decibel level thanks to sound dampening throughout the building.
This project marked the first phase of a three-part expansion by Submarine Hospitality. Up next is the scheduled opening of an event space behind Ava Gene's called Fora that will seat up to 40. That will be followed later this summer by the launch of Cicoria, a more casual pizzeria and bar. Expect a special take on the pies—they'll be a mashup of the thin-crust tavern style from McFadden's childhood in Wisconsin and the crispy pizzas popular in Rome.
Comments