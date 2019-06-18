The first dessert began as a raw scoop of what was destined to become a peanut butter oat cookie. It was ferried down the counter to the next phase of the operation, where mix-ins are selected. These included M&M's, Fruity Pebbles, smoked almonds and Hot Tamale candies which were rolled into the dough, forming a vibrant mass that made its way to the oven. After taking only minutes to bake, ice cream was added to the toasted cookie and caramel drizzle made for the final touch, if only because it came at no further cost.