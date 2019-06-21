After partnering with his son Joe Dixon of Gotham Cafe and Noah Cable of Bunk Sandwiches and Lauretta Jean's, the team is operating out of a larger warehouse and offering a wider array of products through the shop. Among the carefully curated selection of products, some of the more exciting finds include Japan's Ito Shoten Tamari, a sauce made of fermented soybeans that's aged in 200-year-old cedar casks, and the iconic rich and tangy Duke's Mayo, that's often not sold outside the South.