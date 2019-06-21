Home chefs now have access to some high-quality ingredients often only found in Portland's best restaurants—everything from Portuguese sea salt to vermouth on tap.
The Real Good Food market, located in the Burnside Bridgehead at 935 NE Couch St., is an expansion of Jim Dixon's distribution business of the same name. For two decades, he's been supplying the kitchens of Nostrana, Le Pigeon, Beast and more, first selling bottles of olive oil out of his Northeast Portland garage with weekly dock sales available to home cooks who were in the know.
"I started my business because I wanted good olive oil for myself," Dixon, a former food writer and James Beard Journalism Award finalist, said in a statement
After partnering with his son Joe Dixon of Gotham Cafe and Noah Cable of Bunk Sandwiches and Lauretta Jean's, the team is operating out of a larger warehouse and offering a wider array of products through the shop. Among the carefully curated selection of products, some of the more exciting finds include Japan's Ito Shoten Tamari, a sauce made of fermented soybeans that's aged in 200-year-old cedar casks, and the iconic rich and tangy Duke's Mayo, that's often not sold outside the South.
If access to this dazzling pantry of ingredients feels a bit overwhelming, Dixon will help with tutorials. He plans to offer cooking classes and events in Real Good Food's test kitchen.
Real Good Food is open noon-6 pm Friday-Tuesday.
Comments