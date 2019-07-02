It may lack an ocean view, the laid-back vibe, and range of island flavors typical of its Hawaiian counterparts, but the frozen treats at Wailua Shave Ice are no ka oi by Portland standards. The key is ice that's shaved in a specialized machine to the texture of fresh-fallen powder, which is then compacted just so by hand. It comes out sort of like a matzoh ball—tight enough to hold its shape, but loose enough to permit generous measures of natural fruit flavoring to seep all the way through to the center, then down to the bottom of the dish for a cooling slurp or two. Each of the short slate of luscious combinations is priced at $6.50. The Lava Flow, with pineapple, strawberry and coconut, is the most popular, though we like Da Mango One, which adds a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk to the fruit flavor. Wailua Shave Ice, 1022 W Burnside St. (inside Union Way arcade), 808-652-9394, wailuashaveice.com. Noon-8 pm Monday-Thursday, noon-9 pm Friday-Sunday.