Before you freak out, no, this twee dessert cafe does not serve anything that was once or currently alive. Nonetheless, it's always disconcerting to have your meal staring back at you, even if the irises are only made of white chocolate. Sure, that chocolate cheesecake made to look like a frowny bear face might not have a family, but plunging a spoon straight through its cute little head still produces pangs of guilt, if only because it feels like destroying a 5-year-old's home ec project. Scoop out those sugary pupils right from the start, and it's a lot easier to convince yourself that the treat belongs in your stomach and not on a kindergartner's Pinterest page.