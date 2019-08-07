Beeswing opened in 2017 at 4318 NE Cully Blvd., inside a former glass-pipe shop. Dorney—who also owns the bar Moon and Sixpence in the Hollywood neighborhood—bought the building three years prior, and briefly operated out of the space as Tom Cully Cafe. He eventually brought in Lorette and Watson, whose resumés include stints at Clyde Common, Pok Pok and Pix Patisserie, and changed the name. As Beeswing, it quickly became a neighborhood favorite—WW referred to Lorette's biscuits as "a layered high-rise architecture of buttermilk and air" that "tastes like comfort itself."