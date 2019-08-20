Whether it's by design or the simple fact of its location, Lulu, which opened in the Southeast Grand bar district earlier this year, basically functions as a waiting room for its more established neighbors. It's where you go when Dig A Pony is too crowded, or if no tables are open at Kachinka. In other words, it's not the sort of place you plan to spend the evening—it's just where you end up. But while the minimalist décor, fancy cocktails and nu-disco lite soundtrack suggests a classy first-date destination, the food menu is oddly Taco Bell-adjacent, with an upgraded take on a Crunchwrap Supreme and, yes, a torta loaded with Flamin' Hot Cheetos.