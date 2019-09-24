Nguyen's cooking falls into the "new Nordic" category, meaning the abundant produce on Berlu's $80 nine-course tasting menu—maybe the most reasonably priced in town—arrives at its seasonal peak from a short radius around Portland. Evolving from the minimalist, vegetable-centric focus of his earlier pop-up venture, Jolie Laide, Nguyen doesn't shy away from serving animal products, either as a dish's central component or an embellishment. Each course features a captivating mix of complementary and contrasting tastes and textures—some familiar, others less so—augmented by a handful of subtle technical touches Nguyen picked up during stints under Matt Lightner and Justin Woodward at Castagna, at Noma in Copenhagen, and as sous chef at Coi in San Francisco before heading back north in 2015.