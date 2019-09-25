If you've been looking for an excuse to visit Portland's tastiest suburb, now is the time—it's Beaverton Restaurant Week! For the next week and a half (the name is a little misleading) 40 participating restaurants across the 'Tron will be drumming up business by offering a unique item not normally on their menu. Here are our five must-visits.
1. Nak Won
4600 Watson Ave., Beaverton, 503-646-9382.
A long-standing favorite among Korean restaurants, Nak Won still serves up some of the most authentic and tasty bites accompanied by kimchi, along with the best soup names: Comfort Buttercup, When Miss Piggy Met Hot Potato, etc. Its special dish for the week is Blazing Calamari, which is exactly what it sounds like.
2. Big’s Chicken
4570 SW Watson Ave., 503-747-3190, bigschicken.com.
Operating in Northeast Portland until a fire forced it across the river, Big's is a destination for the chicken-obsessed everywhere. The location is the only thing that changed—Big's still boasts the most mouthwatering Alabama-style smoked chicken and sides.
3. Ome Calli
12795 SW Canyon Road, Beaverton, omecalli.com.
A Beaverton strip mall doesn't exactly evoke the feeling of a Mexican plaza on a hot summer's eve, but that should not keep you and your brood from channeling the vibe. This store specializes in paletas—popsicles with flavors like zapote negro, a black fruit with a deep brown sugar flavor; mamey, which tastes of papaya and sweet potato; and, for this week, dragon fruit.
4. Ex Novo Pizza
4505 SW Watson Ave., Beaverton, 971-249-3737, exnovobrew.com.
Earlier this year, the well-regarded North Portland brewery expanded into suburbia, bringing the third-best Detroit-style pizza in the area with it. Known for its oddball toppings, Ex Novo is busting out a green chile mac-'n'-cheese pizza as its specialty dish.
5. The Frying Scotsman
4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave., Beaverton, 503-706-3841.
This cart isn't participating in Beaverton Restaurant Week, but the best fish and chips in the Portland area deserve a nod regardless. Plus, it gives you a chance to visit the BG Food Cartel, a pleasant, if prefab, cart pod with artificial turf and young families.
MORE: Beaverton Restaurant Week runs Sept. 26-Oct. 6. Go here for a complete list of participants.
