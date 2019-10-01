None of that seems to matter, though. On our visits, every table and seat was full. But the wait is worth it—especially if you live far away from your Filipino mother. Sure, there are showstopper specials, like a platter of crispy pata, or fried pork leg ($30-$50), that arrives, resplendent, on a platter lined with banana leaves and served on a bed of moist, flavorful garlic-fried rice. But the dishes that really get me are the lumpiang shanghai ($9)—fried egg rolls stuffed with pork and mushrooms—and pancit bihon ($13), the Filipino version of Chinese glass noodles tossed with fried chicken chicharron and julienned carrot, cabbage and scallions. They taste exactly what you'd get at my mom's house, with a touch more ginger in the pancit.