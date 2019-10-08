In any event, the reality to date has not lived up to the promise. The selection of traditional Jewish deli favorites at Beetroot is limited, and most items offered are purchased from elsewhere. Bagels ($2 plain, $4-$5 with schmear), which are baked golden and chewy, come from the Puddletown cart, and are available only until 11:30 am. The excellent rye bread is made by a home bakery called Starter Bread, but it only comes with a fish platter ($16). Other components on the platter are less compelling: flavorful but small portions of hot-smoked salmon and trout tending to the dry side; beet-cured gravlax distinguished only by its a garish ruby red hue; mushy slices of tomato; and a difficult-to-discern cure in a small bowl of pickled vegetables.