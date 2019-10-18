The coffeeshop that's always open is about to close for good.
After 10 years of caffeinating Portlanders every hour of every day, Southeast Grind on Powell Boulevard is shutting its doors next week, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page:
With much gratitude and a heavy heart, we are closing our doors. It’s been a wonderful decade and we feel so honored to be your baristas. Come on in this last week to say goodbye. We appreciate you all and wish you well!
The post did not give a reason for the closure, and the owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the era of white-walled third wave coffee shops, Southeast Grind retained a well-worn charm, complete with slouching armchairs and worn couches, and served as a living room of sorts for college students and addled patrons working on their laptops late into the night.
The spot celebrated its 10th anniversary last April. Its last day open is next Saturday, Oct. 26.
