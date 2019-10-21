According to an article in Wired, the "computer vision program," called Presto Vision, is a product of Presto, a restaurant tech company based in Redwood City, Calif. It uses pre-existing security cameras to track metrics such as the length of time it takes for food to arrive and how quickly waitstaff tend to tables, then sends data to restaurant managers. The information can then be used "to identify problems and infer whether servers, hostesses, and kitchen staff are adequately doing their jobs," according to the article.