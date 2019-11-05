But it's the rib ($59) that will truly instill an appreciation for the way Adams elevates a primitive cooking method into high art. The meat, which diners can stuff into a warm flour tortilla and heap with fixings like housemade guacamole and tomatillo sauce, comes precut so that it's easier to share, and presented next to the curved bone—as long as a man's forearm—seemingly for pure pageantry. You can't see the basement smoker at Bullard, but you can taste the fuel in the thick Painted Hills beef. The Oregon white oak is lit at 8 am and then attended to all day. You can tell the protein has been in the belly of a smoker for hours, because slicing through it is like plunging a spoon into warm butter.