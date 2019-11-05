Even if your only relationship to rural summers are John Mellencamp songs, Sugarpine will still provide some semblance of a childhood filled with long afternoons leaping off a dock into a freezing lake and then racing to the nearest Tastee-Freez for a chili dog and soft serve. In this case, though, Ryan Domingo and Emily Cafazzo's adorable, drive-in-style lunch shack—located at the gateway to the Gorge, adjacent to the Sandy River—actually improves upon your sense memories. Sure, that fast-food chili dog tastes immaculate in your head, but it really can't compete with Sugarpine's pulled-pork sandwich ($11), a pile of shredded, slow-cooked pork shoulder stuffed into a brioche bun with white and black sesame seeds made by Portland French Bakery and dressed with smoky-sweet housemade barbecue sauce. And while classic soft serve is also on the menu, the sundaes are sculptures of sweetness, particularly the Larch Mountain ($6), a craggy peak of vanilla-chocolate swirl surrounded by blondie chunks and capped with purply blueberry-lavender sauce that almost seems to sparkle. The place is such a quintessential summertime spot, you half expect it to vanish during the rainy months, but that actually might be the best time to visit, since the river floaters and day hikers who pack the parking lot on hot weekends will be hibernating. Don't worry, the patio is covered. MATTHEW SINGER.