Higgins is like a comfortable long-term relationship. Sometimes you take it for granted when a hot new restaurant opens, but then it’s there for you when a warm corner bistro is exactly what you need. Forgo the white tablecloth side of the house and slide into a well-worn, high-backed booth enveloped by floor-to-ceiling dark wood paneling. It’s a little cozier among the beer handles, cask engine and hurried keg traffic that crosses the bar floor every time one empties. Beyond the 12 taps are dozens of bottled varieties along with the classic open-faced pastrami sandwich ($16), with gooey sharp white cheddar and a crispy crust. If you need to impress that special beer geek in your life, Higgins has you covered with a $326 bottle of 2001 Chimay Grand Reserve. However, a $10 pour of Chimay Cinq Cents White Label will probably hit the spot, too. ANDI PREWITT.