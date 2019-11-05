Pizza devotees' and beer enthusiasts' paths often converge at the state's abundance of breweries, because so many of them have pies on the menu. But rarely does this collision occur with such fervor—and color—than in late summer at Double Mountain. Beginning in August and lasting for just a month—five weeks if we're lucky—both the original Hood River location and the Woodstock outpost serve wheels of charred dough bulging with golden-brown air pockets graced with that season's most precious gift: the heirloom tomato ($15.50, $28). It's quite possibly the most beautiful pizza in the city when it's on—each fleshy slice of fruit is like a snowflake in terms of asymmetry, size and color, which means you're presented a platter with a farmer's palette of orange, crimson, candy apple red and even a deep, rich merlot. Resting atop an earthy-green layer of nutty pesto, you'd be crazy not to snap a few photos of this masterpiece before lifting one of the large wedges toward your mouth, the juice of the sweet tomatoes dribbling down your chin with too ambitious a bite. If you miss the heirloom window, may the Pizza Gods forgive you, first and foremost. Thankfully, Double Mountain bakes stellar pies year round. Get the pepperoni ($14, $25.50) with little saucers of meat that curl ever so slightly at the edges and a base that will remind you of that pretty famous New Haven-style joint in town. The ovens here run right around 700 degrees, there's no absurdly long line, and the tap list is longer than the one at that other place, to boot. ANDI PREWITT.