Of all its oddities, perhaps the most unique trait of the German language is its brevity. A lot is said with a little. Consider the word "heim," which refers to the emotions one attaches to the concept of "home." It's a fitting designation for Heim, the German bakery that looks like a Belle and Sebastian song come to life, with its hodgepodge furniture and thrift store finds. But don't count on everything at Heim being so precious. After honing her craft selling breads and pastries at farmers markets, as well as a stint at King bakery Bushel and Peck, proprietor Jennifer Plitzko opened Heim with the intention of using hearty brunch standards to get Portland hooked on her bread. Plitzko's sourdough comes as an accompaniment to the vegetable hash ($12), which consists of a fried egg perched atop roasted potatoes, bacon and seasonal veggies, like steamed broccoli on our visit. But what's most notable is the side of toast. With a pillowy texture that's taut and chewy, it's bound to give big shots like Ken's and Lovejoy Bakers a run for their money. That same sourdough appears in a waffle Plitzko refers to as "Herman" ($6-$12.50). Available with both savory and sweet toppings, it's likely to become Heim's flagship menu item. PETE COTTELL.