Sometimes a microwaved Oscar Mayer wiener hugged by store-brand white bread slathered in ketchup made for a fine lunch as a kid when rations dwindled in the kitchen. Canard's sliders ($6) couldn't help but remind me of those impromptu meals—the mini-burgers, with their slices of bright orange American cheese and Franz Hawaiian rolls, sound like something an exhausted parent would throw together for dinner instead of dragging their weary bones to the store to restock. Gabriel Rucker's most popular menu item since opening this restaurant shoehorned next to Le Pigeon last year—second only, perhaps, to the Duck Stack pancakes—is a nod to White Castle. Since I grew up in Oregon and never felt compelled to eat at one when visiting the Midwest, I have no nostalgia for the country's first fast food chain. But any heartland transplants who've tried to re-create the sliders of their youth by nuking homemade versions under a plastic bowl now have an easier way to get their hands on a steamed burger. The craggy patty enrobed in melted cheese has no regard for the boundary of the bun. Simply dressed with pickles, Lipton French onion soup mix and mustard, the small square sandwiches are heavier—and more filling—than they look. Go all in on the junk food theme and order a tangle of McDonald's-crisp fries dusted with shaved Gouda ($6). But also treat yourself to an adult beverage, because how often do you find yourself in a place that serves both deliciously trashy burgers and high-end bubbles? ANDI PREWITT.