1. Coquine
6839 SE Belmont St., 503-384-2483, coquinepdx.com.
It's almost unfair to compare the baked goods of one of Portland's best restaurants to everyone else's, but any other answer would be a lie. Smoked almonds, salt and chocolate combine in what's essentially a culinary masterpiece you can buy for just under three bucks after a hike up Mount Tabor.
2. Treat
210 W Evergreen Blvd. Suite 600, Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER!? Yeah, look I'm as shocked as you are. But Treat's salted cookie is gooey in the middle and crispy on the edges, the perfect mix of textures in this classic sweet treat.
3. Lovejoy Bakers
939 NW 10th Ave., 503-208-3113, 33 NW 23rd Place, 503-467-4067, lovejoybakers.com.
Lovejoy's pecan chocolate chip cookie is like eating sweetened pecan butter, molded and intensified by time spent in an oven.
4. Courier Coffee
923 SW Oak St., 503-545-6444, couriercoffeeroasters.com.
Courier is making heaps of these things in a little oven that sits behind the counter, every day, kissing them with salt so they can dance in your mouth. Also they're, like, $1.50—we're talking obscene value for your cookie buck.
5. Lovely Rita
15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500, thehoxton.com/oregon/portland/restaurants-and-bars/lovely-rita.
The Hoxton's La Neta is now Lovely Rita, but thankfully the lobby cafe kept the delicious Mexican hot chocolate-inspired, chile-kissed double-chocolate cookie. Just a delight.
6. The Baker’s Mark
1126 SE Division St., 971-279-4225, thebakersmark.com.
While it's ostensibly a sandwich shop, The Baker's TRUE mark is its chocolate chip cookie, a crumbly fella with subtle delights.
7. Woodlawn Coffee & Pastry
808 NE Dekum St., 503-954-2412, woodlawncoffee.com.
It's such a weird cookie, man. Normally, one that apes a cake's texture would be a no-go, but the chocolate melts, giving the cookie tremendous flavor. Woodlawn is doing the wrong thing right.
8. La Luna Cafe
828 SE Ash St., 503-206-4320, lalunapdx.com.
It's salty. It has a ton of hazelnuts. If that sounds like something that would appeal to you, this thing certainly will.
9. Kenny & Zuke’s
1038 SW Harvey Milk St. 503-222-3354, kennyandzukes.com.
Not much to look at, but bitterer than average chocolate makes this cookie good chow.
10. Lauretta Jean’s
600 SW Pine St., 503-224-9236, 3402 SE Division St., 503-235-3119, laurettajeans.com.
Greasy. Small. Cheap. Delicious.
11. Ned Ludd
3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-288-6900, nedluddpdx.com.
This farm-to-table joint makes a salted chocolate chip cookie in its wood-fired oven. It's honestly more like…hot cookie pudding than what we're discussing here, but it's tasty.
12. Pearl Bakery
102 NW 9th Ave., 503-827-0910, pearlbakery.com.
Doughy. Look, you like cookie dough, right? You'll like this.
13. Laurelhurst Market
3155 E Burnside St., 503-206-3097, laurelhurstmarket.com.
More Macadamia nut than cookie, but that's still PRETTY good!
