It's difficult to imagine the beloved indie-rock band the National spending much time at Pink Rabbit, but they sure would get a kick out of a buzzy cocktail bar in Portland's tony condo district being named after one of their songs. Powered by alums of Revelry, Barista and nearby Teardrop Lounge, this dimly lit den expends great effort offering clever versions of familiar drinks that always stick the landing, like the vodka and CBD bubble-infused Uncle Valentine ($13) or the sweet sting of the Needle in the Dark ($13). The food menu is a tidy selection of savory snacks, mostly Asian in descent, like mushroom and octopus fritters with gochujang aioli ($8) or a deliriously gooey pile of beef tendon nachos ($12) covered in pork curry and Thai chile-cheese sauce. PETE COTTELL.