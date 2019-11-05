If you imagined a dozen or so babushkas pooled their resources—brightly colored but mismatched plastic floral tablecloths and fine china—as well as their Old World recipes, you'd get something akin to Kachka. After relocating last year just a few blocks from its original location, now home to spinoff Kachinka, the new, spacious dining room has more than a few grandmotherly touches: lacy curtains, patterned wallpaper, a cuckoo clock. That matriarchal warmth extends to the hearty dishes inspired by chef Bonnie Morales' parents, who migrated from the former Soviet Union to the U.S. After studying French cooking, she found her way back to her Belarusian roots and helped inspire a Russian food boomlet across the country. Showboats like the creamy, crumbly seven-layer Herring Under a Fur Coat ($9) or the Ruski Wedge ($10), drizzled in Russian dressing and featuring a salty snap in the form of beef tongue chips instead of bacon, may catch your eye, but the comfort of the dumplings shouldn't be neglected. Savory, quarter-sized Siberian pelmeni ($13) burst with juices from beef, pork and veal. For a tangy, supple bite, try the tvorog vareniki ($11), plump with farmer's cheese and showered with scallions. All dumplings can come lounging in broth ($2), but even if you go the dry route, a generous dollop of sour cream accompanies each bowl. The impressive array of vodkas may be a bit too hardcore Russian for some palates. In that case, Kachka mixes the best Moscow mule ($9) in the city, packing a punch of citrus and an aggressively spicy ginger beer made with a blend of the root from three different countries. ANDI PREWITT.