House Roasted Turkey Sandwich: Bottle + Kitchen
From sunup to sundown, Bottle + Kitchen has what you need. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. Don't miss Bottle + Kitchen's fantastic twice-a-day happy hour offering craft cocktails and local wine and beer specials—it's a great way to start or end the night! Come in and try our house-roasted turkey sandwich with Oregon cranberries, herb cream cheese, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion on locally baked bread.
50 SW Morrison St | 503-484-1415, Open Mon–Thurs: 6:30am–11pm, Fri: 6:30am–midnight, Sat: 7am–midnight, Sun: 7am–11pm, Happy Hour: Mon–Fri: 4–6pm, Sat & Sun: 3–6pm, 10pm to close daily.
Pure Uji Matcha Green Tea: Mizuba Tea Co.
Mizuba Tea Co. works directly with small family farms in Uji, Japan, to bring you exceptional matcha green tea. Mizuba's ceremonial and organic matcha is non-GMO, certified radiation- and heavy metal-free, and so delicious. You'll never need to look for another matcha again! Served and sold locally in Portland at 100 locations—have a #MatchaMoment in your 'hood!
mizubatea.com | orders@mizubatea.com
Pho Rib: Bamboo House
If you remember Thanh Thao, you'll love its revival Bamboo House. The Vietnamese and Thai restaurant welcomes all customers as family, and they'll make them feel right at home with their delicious food and cocktail menus! They're especially known for their super meat quality, in dishes like the whole bone-in short rib pho, the house pho with wagyu rib-eye beef, and the shaking beef entree.
4005 SE Hawthorne Blvd | 503-238-6232
Salmon Burger: Hostel Cafe
The salmon burger patty at Hostel Cafe is ground in-house with fresh, locally sourced salmon, capers, lemon zest and herbs, and served with housemade wasabi mayo, pickled ginger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, all on a locally baked brioche bun. And you can't beat the price!
1810 NW Glisan St | 503-417-8143, Sun–Thurs: 7am–midnight; Fri & Sat: 7am–1am.
The Ultimate Vegan: Fuego
After 25 years of serving Portland healthy burritos and bowls, Fuego has concocted the quintessential vegan street food. It's a remedy for the mood and a feast for the senses: spinach, brown rice, black beans, guacamole, sweet potatoes, smoky tempeh, pickled cabbage, and topped with The Ultimate Sauce. It truly delivers, with heavenly taste and lofty nutrition. Fuego's only, The Ultimate Vegan!
7 locations in the Portland metro area, 971-544-1857 | Open Mon–Fri: 11am–2pm
Fall Seasonal Menu Pizzas: Sizzle Pie
With meaty, veggie and vegan options to suit every palate, Sizzle Pie's fall menu features delicious new pizzas available by the slice and by the pie until midnight or later 365 days a year—including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
Order them for delivery or pickup at SizzlePie.com! 931 SW Oak , 624 E Burnside, 125 NE Schuyler and 4144 NE Sandy | 503-234-PIES. Open until midnight or later, hours vary by location.
Champagne on Tap: Booze Trucks
What better way to treat your guests to a unique experience at your party than to serve them out of a premium booze truck? Staffed with professionally trained bartenders—these booze trucks are the perfect addition to any event where service, style and character are as important as the drinks being served.
boozetrucks.com
Available anywhere you need 24/7
