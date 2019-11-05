Jacqueline is one of those tucked-into-a-corner restaurants that's so adorable you can't help but want to squeeze it like some sort of big-eyed puppy. Everywhere you turn, there's something that is almost too precious: the sky-blue door, the orange figurine walrus, the loopy cursive font on the menu. But underneath the cute veneer is the soul of a salty angler who's crossed the treacherous Columbia River Bar more than a time or two. If you're observant, it's possible to spot men with bulging forearms hauling large tubs of oysters to the kitchen, as if there were a portal to Netarts just beyond view. And if you simply glance at the tables around you, you can't help but notice that almost everyone has a large metal tray brimming with those bivalves on ice, which are a mere buck apiece during happy hour, along with heavily discounted cans of Rainier—a drink any grizzled fisherman would surely endorse. Finesse meets an unvarnished edge on the menu, too, particularly in a dish like the whole fried sea bass ($25). The fish arrives with head and tail intact, it's mouth skewered by a small silver saber, bathed in a brick red chile- and cashew-based salsa macha and topped by a bouquet of cilantro and tiny purple flowers. Like the little building it occupies, Jacqueline is particularly adept at making creatures of the ocean look downright darling. Take the Dungeness crab toast ($15), which is so pretty it should be populating every Instagram feed in town. Sure, mounding mashed avocado on crunchy slices of bread is all the rage, but from now on you should be requesting this sweet, shredded meat layered on a warm, miniature baguette dressed with creamy saffron hollandaise and Calabrians—the Ferrari of chiles. If I could, I'd order it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. ANDI PREWITT.