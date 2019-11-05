1. Mediterranean Exploration Company
333 NW 13th Ave., 503-222-0906, mediterraneanexplorationcompany.com.
The hummus at this bougie Pearl District spot is prohibitively pricey, but damn if it isn't decadent. It's melt-in-your-mouth velvety, the sesame flavor is deep, and the pools of olive oil are a treat on their own. Its sister restaurant, Shalom Y'all, offers an almost identical dip, but MEC takes the richness up a notch by topping it with a dollop of runny tahini.
2. Al-Amir Restaurant
223 SW Harvey Milk St. 503-274-0010, alamirportland.com.
Al Amir's hummus is as purist and perfect as it gets. Served with thin pita slices and only minimal olive oil and paprika for garnish, this decades-old restaurant lets the hummus speak for itself—a perfectly harmonious blend as dense and creamy as whipped butter.
3. Aviv
1125 SE Division St., 503-206-6280, avivpdx.com.
The home of much-loved local brand Gonzo Hummus, Aviv has become a destination for luxuriously thick and smooth concoctions and, most of all, for its wide selection. Out of Aviv's eight hummus varieties, our favorite is the chile-laden harissa, but even the straightforward yalla is dreamworthy.
4. Ya Hala
8005 SE Stark St., 503-256-4484, yahalarestaurant.com.
With a rich, nutty flavor and unobtrusive consistency, Ya Hala's hummus is a wholesome treat and, at $6 for a generous portion, a total bargain. Plus, the puffed-up discs of pita are as fluffy as clouds.
5. Cedo’s Falafel and Gyros
3901 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-719-7344, cedosfalafelandgyros.com.
Cedo's draws long lines every lunch hour for its hot sauce-spiked gyros and falafel, but the narrow, counter-service eatery's hummus is just as worthwhile. Topped with a slice of pickle and pepperoncini, it has a distinct, almost mustard-like funk.
6. Tusk
2448 E Burnside St., 503-894-8082, tuskpdx.com.
Tusk has thick, smooth texture on lock. The Instagram-chic restaurant even adds some cumin to its puree, but the spice feels more like a distraction from an already perfect combination of flavors, and while the pita is surprisingly fluffy for being whole-grain, it's still slightly stiff.
7. Nicholas
318 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-5123, and other metro-area locations, nicholasrestaurant.com.
The texture of this bustling, mainstay Lebanese spot's dip is hearty and chunky. It's homey more than homely, and the pita is somewhat of a spectacle—a pale, pizza-sized pocket that releases steam when you rip into it.
8. Habibi Restaurant
1012 SW Morrison St., 503-274-0628, habibirestaurantpdx.com.
If you like your hummus with a rougher texture that's still plenty creamy, Habibi is the place to go. The low-key glitzy Syrian Lebanese restaurant's blend is light and refreshing, the kind of dish that makes you feel healthier.
9. Riyadh’s Lebanese Restaurant
1318 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 503-235-1254, riyadhslebaneserestaurant.com.
Riyadh's hummus is slightly thin and slightly bumpy, but it tastes clean and earthy, and the massive, stretchy pita is delicious.
10. DarSalam
320 SW Alder St., 503-444-7813, 2921 NE Alberta St., 503-206-6148, darsalamportland.com.
DarSalam's was the most unique hummus we tried. Though thin and runny, the tahini comes through strong as does a nice kick of garlic, and the grill-charred pita adds some welcomed smokiness.
