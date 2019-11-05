The hummus at this bougie Pearl District spot is prohibitively pricey, but damn if it isn't decadent. It's melt-in-your-mouth velvety, the sesame flavor is deep, and the pools of olive oil are a treat on their own. Its sister restaurant, Shalom Y'all, offers an almost identical dip, but MEC takes the richness up a notch by topping it with a dollop of runny tahini.