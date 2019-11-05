The industrial blocks surrounding Olympia Provisions on the edge of Slabtown look like the kind of neighborhood where barrel-chested men break down animal carcasses with cleavers. The area brings back memories of the old meat locker in my hometown—a beige, concrete building I would stare at in awe when sides of beef the size of small cars would dangle on hooks before rotating out of view like sports coats spinning on a dry cleaner's conveyor. If the thought of coming within Rocky Balboa punching-bag proximity to a raw hunk of meat spoils your appetite, no need to worry—the closest you'll get to the salumi making here is the decorative pig parts suspended above the deli case. Whichever OP property you visit, bring a friend and a strategy. You'll get the most out of a meal by sharing everything, starting with a charcuterie board, and then loading up on family-style plates. There are solid selections of portions meant for one, too, like the "cheese dog." Sure, the English translation might sound as appetizing as a Big Bite languishing in a 7-Eleven hot case, but OP's is an Austrian delicacy with a much fancier name. The käsekrainer, a stout pork sausage oozing with melted Emmenthaler, can be ordered alone or in a dish with crispy round potatoes and earthy greens coated in a sheen of delicate mustard vinaigrette ($14). Though pre-cut, the buttons of meat still manage to provide that satisfying snap. It's a sensation so addicting, I couldn't help but dig through my vegetables in a panic to find more, only to realize I'd devoured all the protein. ANDI PREWITT.