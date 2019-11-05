Rarely is there not a wait at this Pearl District warehouse-turned-restaurant, and most everyone queued up in the lobby or nursing a drink in the bar has the same dish in mind that they can't wait to hit the table. But before I go on about the hummus at John Gorham's Israeli-inspired eatery, there's a mezza that comes with the same puffy pita that's even better. Baked feta ($11) takes on entirely new properties that your tongue wasn't anticipating. The normally hard sheep's milk cheese that easily falls to pieces becomes a soft brick that is thick and luscious, brightened by lemon zest and a dash of sumac with citrus character. This snack is why I imagine the birds in the bar's mural are either blissfully warbling on one leg or have hypnotic swirls for eyes—they've all had a nibble of the feta and it's got them twitterpated. You really can't go wrong with any of the chickpea pastes—all are wonderfully smooth yet still dense. But the most interesting addition to the dip are maitake mushrooms ($15), which enhance the hummus's earthiness. It's entirely possible to fill up on the bread and spreads alone and leave perfectly happy, but for a more substantial meal, shared kebabs reward. The Nazareth ($16), a mixture of beef and lamb, is artfully displayed at the end of a cinnamon stick, and once you remove the skewer, the Adana lamb ($18) could be eaten like a hot dog wrapped in the pita it sits on with cucumber for relish and yogurt subbing for ketchup. For a drink that's just as herbaceous as the food, get the Pomona ($11). Made with liqueur infused with the resin of the mastic tree, it's like tasting a Greek grove at dawn. ANDI PREWITT.