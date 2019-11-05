Sometimes, when carts graduate to brick-and-mortar respectability, they lose the spark that made them burn. Not so for Güero, which got its modest start a few blocks south of its current location on Northeast 28th's restaurant row. Come for the tortas ($12): Güero's by-now-famous ahogada, which bathes tender, generous helpings of Carlton Farms pork in an achiote-tomato sauce; or the pollo pibil, chicken roasted over a banana leaf. The cart bowl ($9) is packed with enough salad, beans and other vegetables to qualify as health food, while the cotija, poblano crema and meats (which cost extra) satisfy any craving for the strong, substantial flavors that make Mexican food irresistible. Everything comes to the table with a little extra thought: Pickled carrots, a sprinkle of cotija and a dash of guajillo chile oil turn chips and guacamole ($7) into a treat. At maybe 1,000 other Mexican restaurants, the horchata ($4) is too sweet, and the agua de jamaica ($3) is thin and tasteless. Here, like everything else, they are just right. NIGEL JAQUISS.