A stunning, spacious restaurant in an old warehouse space, Afuri comes directly from Tokyo, and the restaurant group selected Portland for its similarity in water quality. The outpost, which was the first outside of Japan, brought its inventive cocktails, beautifully fresh sushi and all manner of sides to inner Southeast, but the star of the show from start to finish is the ramen. Delicately chewy handmade noodles float in a variety of broths, and the sleeper hit is the vegan hazelnut tantanmen ($14). It's perfectly enjoyable as is, with the hazelnuts giving the miso broth a rich nuttiness, but even better when topped with egg and pork for an additional $3. Other options, like the rich tonkotsu ($14) or bright and aromatic shio ($14) are about as close to Tokyo as Portlanders can get without boarding a plane. Westsiders can now find their own Afuri just outside of Old Town, equally bright and stylish but slightly smaller. ALEX FRANE.