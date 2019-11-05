Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate is one of the most highly regarded wineries in Oregon. Founder Bill Stoller purchased his family's farm in 1993 with the vision of cultivating an enduring legacy for the land. Come see why they were named Best Winery by WW's Best of Portland Readers' Poll and soak in breathtaking vineyard views.
16161 NE McDougall Road, Dayton. 503-864-3404, stollerfamilyestate.com. Open 7 days a week 11am–5pm
Remy Wines
McMinnville native Remy Drabkin knew she wanted to be a winemaker at 8 years old, and she developed her Old World-style philosophy under the guidance of Oregon wine industry pioneers and the Italian families around which she was raised. Her eponymous Remy Wines and Three Wives Wines started in 2006, baR (pronounced R bar) opened in 2011, and she opened her second location in 2017 at the family's Lone Madrone Vineyard in the Dundee Hills.
17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton. 503-864-8777, remywines.com. Open 7 days a week noon–5pm
