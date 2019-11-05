McMinnville native Remy Drabkin knew she wanted to be a winemaker at 8 years old, and she developed her Old World-style philosophy under the guidance of Oregon wine industry pioneers and the Italian families around which she was raised. Her eponymous Remy Wines and Three Wives Wines started in 2006, baR (pronounced R bar) opened in 2011, and she opened her second location in 2017 at the family's Lone Madrone Vineyard in the Dundee Hills.