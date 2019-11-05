José Chesa moves through his compact Northwest Portland dining room with the grace of a trained dancer yet also the stealth of an orchestra conductor. The Spanish-born chef seemingly never stops his well-timed choreography—he's there to open the door for an arriving customer, deliver dishes, bus tables and simply circle the space to keep a well-trained eye on food execution and satisfied looks on diners' faces. But leading without distracting is what makes Chesa a true maestro. Even on a Tuesday, the Barcelona native directs dinner in a packed house. When you arrive, put in for one of Ataula's substantial platters that takes more time to prepare, like Spain's arguably most famous dish, paella, or the rossejat if you're in the mood to explore, then order tapas with abandon. Eating the milky-white liquid spheres of xeese ($12) is like revisiting your first kiss—both sensual and electrifying, though it may take some practice to get the execution right. "Make sure the whole thing is in your mouth," my server warns, "before you pop it. I don't want to see you ruin your outfit." Salted cod croquettes ($9) with crisp shells encasing gooey centers are nearly as big as goose eggs, and come packed in a four-count carton with smoky piquillo aioli for dipping. You can think of the montadito ($10) as a miniature open-faced sandwich: Crackerlike glass bread is iced with a yogurt mascarpone and then layered in house-cured salmon that pushes back against the sweetness. By the time the rossejat ($36) arrives, there's a good chance you'll be stuffed. It's a good thing the traditional Catalan dish of toasted noodles, chicken and chorizo is excellent when reheated the next day. ANDI PREWITT.