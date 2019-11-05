The flock of flamingos wading across Grand Army Tavern's back wall, along with pops of emerald from the abundance of leafy vines creeping along bar shelves and fruit-heavy flavors in the cocktails, is more likely to transport you to a tropical haven than the Brooklyn subway station that inspired the business's name. Though most weary straphangers won't find much romance at the stop along the Metropolitan Transit Authority's beleaguered line, it's a place that holds significance for the owners, a husband-and-wife duo who met there for their first date. Rest assured, the kitchen here runs much more reliably than a New York City train, cranking out a small but lovely selection of sandwiches in an airy space. While the build-your-own pork sliders ($5 apiece, $15 for all three), which come in the form of cutlet, bologna or belly, are perhaps the most lauded item on the menu, don't overlook the B.L.T. ($12). Grand Army elevates the simple ingredients it takes to create the voluminous, fresh stack of crisp butter lettuce, meaty tomato and gnarled bacon slathered in an aioli that's oozing through the porous whole-grain toast. That heap of salt, acid and crunch is served with housemade chips. Do not substitute. The fried potatoes arrive like crumpled leaves raked into a tidy pile, and they're just as light and brittle with a touch of vinegar. ANDI PREWITT.