Branded as a reimagined grocery store intent on proselytizing healthy eating, Basics Market offers free nutrition and cooking classes. Part of the store organizes products by recommended recipe, like an analog version of a meal kit delivery service. But the actual flagship is far less high concept than all of that sounds. Once you get past the "meal stations," it's mostly just a small, organic grocery store stocked with Bob's Red Mill products and local produce. And while it's hard to imagine anyone would want to buy a whole bottle of walnut oil for some on-a-whim homemade steam buns, the daily free classes—on everything from plant-based proteins to baking sourdough bread—are well attended.