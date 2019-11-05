Leading up to its opening in February 2019, Top Burmese co-founder Kalvin Mylint made frequent mention that his forthcoming establishment would be a "virtual restaurant." Considering the sheer volume of takeout joints and delivery apps, the concept isn't quite as space-aged as Mylint puts on. Still, it takes gusto to accept the fact that customers would rather grab their food and go than hang out in a dining room. That's not to say you can't eat at Top Burmese—there is a humble pair of stainless steel prep tables and wooden stools—but what the space lacks in ambience it more than makes up for in kitchen size, allowing Top Burmese to crank out a handful of fantastic dishes with ruthless efficiency. A good place to start is the la phet thoke ($12.50), a signature Burmese cabbage salad dusted with roasted peanuts, seeds and served with a ramekin of fermented tea leaves that go a long way to liven up a simple dish. After that, one of the five noodle dishes should be your meal's centerpiece. The nan gyi thoke, or chicken noodle salad ($8.50), is the best value and offers the boldest flavors on the menu, with a heaping pile of warm rice noodles serving as the bed for a hard-boiled egg, chunky chicken curry sauce, fried garlic and a generous dusting of highly addictive tamarind powder. But if all you want is a hot and quick snack to stave off hunger at your desk, the golden-brown, meat-free samosas ($7.50) and the tea leaf salad are an ostensibly healthy and convenient way to get through the day. PETE COTTELL.