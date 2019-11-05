Consider this your natural winemaker's favorite dive bar, which serves tinned fish and langoustines alongside a kaleidoscopic list of wines from near and far. Many Portland bars have tried in the past few years to channel the laid-back Euro bar thing, but Sardine Head does it the best. Order the Bicihi No Sapiens from Mexico, which is made from a grape variety that remains unidentified, or a bottle of Domaine Overnoy-Crinquand Trousseau from the Jura region of France to start; from there, ask questions, try sips, learn while you drink, and if it's not raining, sit outside. JORDAN MICHELMAN.