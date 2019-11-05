The woodpile lining the front of Chicken and Guns, along with the nearly 5-foot-tall stack of hulking bags of charcoal, are the first sign that most of the cooking here is done in the open air. But that's not the only thing that helps set this ruggedly handsome truck apart in a city teeming with top-notch cuisine from kitchens on wheels. Chicken and Guns continues to crank out some of our favorite cooked birds in town—and that includes traditional brick-and-mortar contenders. Take a seat under the corrugated metal awning at the dark wood counter lit by hanging Edison bulbs—it's what a modern dude ranch chuckwagon might look like—or spread out at one of Cartopia's wide picnic tables and dig into a half-hen ($16) with your fingers. Flame-licked skin is infused with flavors from the oak and mesquite fuel, which is about as close as you can get to tasting the aromatic smoke of a fall leaf burn. The exterior of the bird is also enhanced by a wet and dry rub of vinegar, oil, garlic and spices. Orders still include potatoes (the "guns" in the cart's name), baked and twice fried, making the starchy shooters more substantial than tots but just as crunchy. When you inevitably reach the bottom of your paper-lined basket, don't toss the shards of crispy skin with the bones. Dip those treats in any remaining sauce: a good, vinegar-heavy chimichurri and a great Peruvian-inspired aji that's like a spicier Green Goddess and just as creamy. ANDI PREWITT.