Byways Cafe, one of Portland's breakfast institutions, will be closing up shop by the end of the year.
KOIN 6 was first to report that the restaurant, which opened up 20 years ago in what was then a much grittier Pearl District, would be shutting down after the owners failed to reach an agreement with the landlord about the lease.
"It's been well known that our building has been for sale for almost 2 years and that we have never had the resources to buy it ourselves," owners Collin McFadden and Megan Brinkley posted on the business's Facebook page. "Unfortunately we haven't been able to work out a lease that will allow us to keep Byways moving along like it always has. We will miss the community space that Byways has become, and the time spent with staff, customers, and family."
The classic diner accented with red vinyl booths and lunch counter stools along with a black-and-white checkered floor had the honor of being visited by Mr. Flavortown himself.
Guy Fieri raved about the corned beef hash and Brinkley's house-made desserts during an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Though the owners said they would miss their staff and loyal customers, there was excitement about the opportunity to move on.
"We have spent over half our lives at Byways and we are ready and excited to have the chance to pursue other interests," the Facebook post continued. "Our customers have meant everything to us over the years. We've seen babies born that have turned into young adults. And the early risers that are there every day when we unlock the door in the morning are some of the memories we will cherish. The neighborhood around us has changed so much, but we lasted for so long and we are so proud."
