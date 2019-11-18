Trifecta, the tavern and bakery owned by Portland restaurateur Ken Forkish, has announced that it will close at the end of the year, The Oregonian first reported.
Forkish later confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that the tavern and bakery, located at 726 SE 6th Ave., will keep regular business hours through Dec. 31.
"Trifecta helped transform a once blighted block in the middle of our city into what is now a vibrant hub in Portland's inner Southeast," Forkish wrote. "I am proud of our contribution to the community."
Opened in a former auto body shop in 2013, Trifecta was Forkish's third restaurant, following Ken's Artisan Pizza and Ken's Artisan Bakery. It soon became a Portland favorite, known for its oysters, small plates and craft cocktails.
Forkish did not provide a reason for closing the restaurant, but told The Oregonian he'd been "contemplating the closure for some time." He will continue operating his two previous businesses, as well as Checkerboard Pizza, which replaced the Trifecta Annex in downtown's Pine Street Market in 2017.
