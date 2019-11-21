Grabbing a bite and a beer before a Blazers game—or any event at Moda Center—is about to get a lot easier.
A new food cart pod called Cartside is opening just a few blocks away, at 1825 North Williams. Slated to open in January, it will house eight vendors serving a diverse range of cuisine, plus a 1,000-square-foot indoor beer and wine bar with 25 taps and seating areas with TVs.
The news should come as a relief for anyone looking to pre-game and avoid the always-overpriced beers in the arena.
By spring, developers expect to have completed a second-story covered deck offering views across the river. The pod is still taking applications for food carts interested in operating there.
