Though it opened in late summer, the food is still in a state of public beta, with little tweaks and changes still ongoing three months in. But all the other elements have been grandfathered in. Despite the makeover, the character of a midcentury diner has been kept intact. In true 20th century fashion, the layout sprawls across seven plush four-top booths, framed by two more huge party booths capable of seating eight guests. Another 14 seats run along the bar counter, with a whole second room, dubbed "the Gold Room," available for private parties.