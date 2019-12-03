Second, unless you are a complete spice wimp—in which case you shouldn't be visiting a Sichuanese restaurant to begin with—ignore the chile ratings on the menu. They are only there for the fearful. Far too many wonderful dishes risk being ignored because they bear a dreaded five-chile rating. Not one induced any digestive trauma or even a serious sweat—and I'm no culinary masochist. The converse guidance is, if you are an insane chilehead, ask, beg or cajole the nice staff to kick it up for you. The owner, Daniel Chen, who was formerly affiliated with Szechuan Chef on Southwest Macadam Avenue, has doubtless heard far crazier requests.