There's a glut of high-end grocers in Portland, but Providore is probably the only one you'd actually want to hang out in for a few hours. It's almost like the foodie version of Powell's, if not in size than time-suckability. Sure, part of that is because you can get lunch there—though Flying Fish Company's oyster bar is moving out in 2020 to open its own brick-and-mortar—but it's also easy to get lost in its aisles, gazing at the expensive European dry goods and daydreaming about what you could do with them. And given that you can wander around with a drink in hand, you just might decide that today's the day you're finally gonna splurge.