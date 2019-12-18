Portland is getting a new food cart pod—and it's going to be all vegan.
Cully's Shady Pines Food Court will be home to six vegan carts, serving everything from soft serve, ramen and Southern-inspired comfort food. The pod is run by the owners of Fatsquatch, a cart previously located on Belmont that serves up decadent plant-based dishes like loaded ribbon fries, grits and barbeque faux chicken.
The pod is aiming to open in mid- to late-January, but the owners are currently still in the process of getting permits from the city and becoming ADA accessible.
The pod will also have a temperature-controlled indoor seating area, which it will use to host events from the local nonprofits that were left in the lurch when the Lagunitas Brewing company abruptly closed its Portland community room earlier this year.
You can follow the pod's progress on its Instagram.
