Rabbits is sort of like the crunchy vegan version of a kid who can't help but dump every topping onto his ice cream sundae. The most decadent item is the Texas red waffle, which comes loaded with soy curls, sharp tofu scramble, potatoes, black beans and two types of creamy cashew sauces. It's a heap of gooey comforts, the kind of hangover-food monstrosity that is either your thing or isn't.