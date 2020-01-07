To this point, inconsistency has been the overarching theme at Dóttir, with the simplest dishes faring the best. The best of the lot is a pork burger, christened "O'Connor's Revenge" ($11), made up of two ground pork patties, alpine-style cheese and Dijon on a sturdy potato bun. It's a bit of a twist on the standard beef burger, with bold flavors that work well together. Add an order of the "salt + vinegar" fries ($7), a good-sized plate of thick, square-cut slabs, prepared so the final frying leaves a thick, crunchy exterior and dense potatoey center. Never mind that the vinegar is MIA—they are well-salted, and the garlicless "skyr aioli," an Icelandic condiment barely distinguishable from crème fraiche, makes for a decent, if superfluous, dunk.